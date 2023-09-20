Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 67,537 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,537 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $30,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 120,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,224 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $131,128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,841,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 301.8% in the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,497,000 after buying an additional 428,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.31.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

