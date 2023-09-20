Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 101,257 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,257 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.77% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $27,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,162,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,991,000 after acquiring an additional 378,008 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,650,000 after acquiring an additional 168,809 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,235,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,763 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IXN stock opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

