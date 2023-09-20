Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $52,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $278.13 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $202.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.36.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

