Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,434 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $31,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $405,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $396.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $429.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.75. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.44.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

