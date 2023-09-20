Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,783 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $26,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

