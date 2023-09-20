Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $25,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

