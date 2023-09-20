Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 45,180 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,180 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $31,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $63.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

