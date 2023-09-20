Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,792 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $28,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 122.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $70.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.19. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $78.22.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

