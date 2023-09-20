Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 15,241 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $31,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GCOW. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

