Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,769 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $23,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,434,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $136.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.55.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

