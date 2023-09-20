Canaan Partners X LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 135,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000. MoneyLion accounts for 1.9% of Canaan Partners X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 63.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 52,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 128,794 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 60.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 36,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MoneyLion news, CFO Richard Correia sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $45,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,310.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,100 shares of company stock worth $34,175. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

ML stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,076. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $189.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.74.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $1.28. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $106.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post -5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

