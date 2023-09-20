Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $6.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 91.69% from the company’s previous close.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

NASDAQ TSHA traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $3.13. 519,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,548. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01. The company has a market cap of $201.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.01.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Taysha Gene Therapies

In related news, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 80,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $57,174.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,734.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 80,528 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $57,174.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,734.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 16,466,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $14,820,000.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,466,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,820,000.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,570,000 and have sold 124,036 shares valued at $141,420. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

