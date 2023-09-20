Cancer Genetics (CGIX) and Its Peers Financial Survey

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Free Report) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cancer Genetics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cancer Genetics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cancer Genetics $6.33 million N/A -0.08 Cancer Genetics Competitors $941.83 million -$109.96 million -2.54

Cancer Genetics’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cancer Genetics. Cancer Genetics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

8.9% of Cancer Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Medical Laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Cancer Genetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Medical Laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cancer Genetics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cancer Genetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cancer Genetics Competitors 268 1129 1995 32 2.52

As a group, “Medical Laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 38.45%. Given Cancer Genetics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cancer Genetics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Cancer Genetics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancer Genetics N/A N/A N/A Cancer Genetics Competitors -1,343.18% -344.10% -38.94%

Volatility and Risk

Cancer Genetics has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cancer Genetics’ competitors have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cancer Genetics beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The firm’s central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. Its programs are focused on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome, CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders, and familial Parkinson’s Disease. The company was founded on April 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ.

