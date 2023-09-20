Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Trading 3.8% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.15. 116,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 899,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $30,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,118. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $693.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.13 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth $39,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

