Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 177 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 41.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 25.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $64.60. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $77.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek sold 21,100 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,454,845.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek sold 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,454,845.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 32,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $2,385,931.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,311 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,132. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

