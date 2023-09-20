Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 1,893 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,728 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.09.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $409.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNB shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

