Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 603 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 131.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 60.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 1.7 %

WLY opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 0.97.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -132.08%.

In other news, Director David C. Dobson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $94,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,760.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.