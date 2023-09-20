Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 9,050 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Grifols were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 16.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Grifols by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Grifols by 11.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Grifols Price Performance

GRFS opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Grifols, S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Grifols



Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

