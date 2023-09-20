Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 0.31% of Utah Medical Products worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after buying an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.23. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.68 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average is $93.47.

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.93%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

