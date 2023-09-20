Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 215 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,288,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,733,000 after acquiring an additional 66,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,357,000 after acquiring an additional 160,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,841,000 after acquiring an additional 57,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $73.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.35. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $111.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $317.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 16.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

