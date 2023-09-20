Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 762 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned approximately 0.18% of Kimball Electronics worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 60.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 68.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KE. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Kimball Electronics from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Kimball Electronics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

NASDAQ KE opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $31.43.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $496.14 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

