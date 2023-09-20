Cardinal Capital Management Raises Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

HSIC opened at $73.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

