Cardinal Capital Management Raises Stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.09% of Phibro Animal Health worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,604,000 after purchasing an additional 203,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,311,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,725,000 after purchasing an additional 38,193 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,171,000 after purchasing an additional 195,964 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,280,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 640,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $505.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

