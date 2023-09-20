Cardinal Capital Management Takes $639,000 Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Trading Down 2.0 %

Sealed Air stock opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares in the company, valued at $22,285,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.64.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

