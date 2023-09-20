Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $151.97

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $151.97 and last traded at $151.60, with a volume of 481343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.91.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 80.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,086,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,770.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,340 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

