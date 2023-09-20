Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Shares Down 17.4%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) shares were down 17.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 10,631 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 4,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company also offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Hungary, as well as in Western, Southern, and Eastern Europe.

