Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.28.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average is $56.84. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.