Chesswood Group Limited (CHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Chesswood Group Stock Performance

Shares of Chesswood Group stock traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,648. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 958.64, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 58.32. Chesswood Group has a one year low of C$6.40 and a one year high of C$12.74. The stock has a market cap of C$129.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Activity at Chesswood Group

In other news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,567.91. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

