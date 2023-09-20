Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Chesswood Group Price Performance

CHW traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,646. Chesswood Group has a twelve month low of C$6.40 and a twelve month high of C$12.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$129.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 958.64, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 58.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. acquired 76,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$510,593.60. Company insiders own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Featured Stories

