Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Chubb were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,534 shares of company stock worth $4,645,275. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $214.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

