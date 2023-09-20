Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 83.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.