Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 143,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $73.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.85. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

