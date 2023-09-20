Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $30,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

