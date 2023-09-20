Colorado Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6 %

PEP stock opened at $178.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

