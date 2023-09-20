Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 211,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 63,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Commerce Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Commerce Resources Company Profile

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

Read More

