Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,438 shares of company stock worth $2,948,779 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

