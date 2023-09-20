Community Trust & Investment Co. Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,484 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19,378 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $389.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,485.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,457 shares of company stock valued at $12,273,577 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of META opened at $305.07 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

