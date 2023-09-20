Comparing Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) & Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Free Report) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aena S.M.E. 2 0 5 0 2.43 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. 3 0 2 0 1.80

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a consensus price target of $255.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.24%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. is more favorable than Aena S.M.E..

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aena S.M.E. N/A N/A N/A Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. 38.49% 20.94% 14.50%

Dividends

Aena S.M.E. pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. pays an annual dividend of $5.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aena S.M.E. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. $26.17 billion 0.29 $496.33 million $17.96 14.23

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has higher revenue and earnings than Aena S.M.E..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. beats Aena S.M.E. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. It operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments. The company manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and a network of parking lots; and leases areas in airport terminals for duty-free shops, specialty shops, food and beverage establishments, commercial operations, and advertising, as well as financial services, luggage wrapping machines, other vending machines, and regulated services. It also leases office buildings, warehouses, hangars, and cargo storage facilities to airlines, air cargo operators, handling agents, and other airport service providers. The company was formerly known as Aena, S.A. and changed its name to Aena S.M.E., S.A. in April 2017. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. Aena S.M.E., S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Entidad Pública Empresarial ENAIRE.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán. It provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services. The company also offers non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, airlines, and other commercial tenants; catering, handling, and ground transportation services, as well as engages in the various commercial operations. In addition, it holds concessions to operate the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and various airports in Colombia, including the Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in Medellín, the José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, the Los Garzones Airport in Montería, the Antonio Roldán Betancourt Airport in Carepa, the El Caraño Airport in Quibdó, and the Las Brujas Airport in Corozal. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

