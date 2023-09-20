Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 15,772 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,130,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $60,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVEM. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 528,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 48,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 40,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 31,017 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 39,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $57.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

