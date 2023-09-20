Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 522 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,496 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.7% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $31,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock opened at $564.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $552.62 and its 200-day moving average is $521.06. The company has a market cap of $250.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.63.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

