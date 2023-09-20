Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

SYK opened at $293.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.28. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $200.80 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.