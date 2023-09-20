Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 138 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.6 %

LLY stock opened at $574.89 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $601.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $517.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.89.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 976,153 shares of company stock valued at $21,080,192,113 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

