Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $14.75 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,035 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.79.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $178.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.67. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

