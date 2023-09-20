Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $14.93 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.0 %

SNPS opened at $460.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $448.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.44. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $471.15. The company has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,114 shares of company stock worth $4,629,565 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.50.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

