Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $16.46 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,663 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 10,433 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,353 shares of company stock valued at $20,858,635 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $541.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $570.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $531.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.57.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.