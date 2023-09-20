Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $37.84 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,687 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 0.9% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.31% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $37,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 230.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $108.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.27. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $114.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

