Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Lowers Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $83,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 0.4 %

ABG stock opened at $224.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.88 and a 52-week high of $256.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.24 by $0.71. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

