Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 1,178 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.12% of Floor & Decor worth $12,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 53.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth approximately $326,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,203 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,958,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,203 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,301 shares of company stock worth $5,984,168 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

View Our Latest Report on FND

Floor & Decor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FND stock opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $116.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.38 and its 200 day moving average is $98.09.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.