Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 4,323 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.38% of SPS Commerce worth $26,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 654.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,894,000 after purchasing an additional 586,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after buying an additional 488,227 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $42,215,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 125,580 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,625.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,667,000 after acquiring an additional 119,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $174.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.38. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $114.71 and a one year high of $196.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 105.15 and a beta of 0.78.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $130.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

