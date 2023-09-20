Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Has $21.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 51.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 11.7% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $215.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

